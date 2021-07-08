PMG Presse-Monitor acquires software developer X-CAGO (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) -
- PMG takes another step towards becoming a central data hub for publishers
- Higher standard of quality for converting publishers' content
- Secondary digital marketing becomes easier and cheaper for publishers
PMG Presse-Monitor has acquired the software house X-CAGO. This company,
originally from the Netherlands, is known the world over for converting and
standardising a wide variety of content formats, as well as for its established
digital archive solution, which many leading publishers also use as a content
distribution platform.
A central data standard for format-independent distribution of content
"We are combining X-CAGO's and PMG's extensive expertise in converting and
distributing high-quality digital content," explains Ingo Kästner, Managing
Director of PMG, about the acquisition of X-CAGO. "This has enabled us to create
a centralised and higher-quality data standard for the publishing industry, one
which is suitable for all future formats. We can offer publishers a fast and
cost-effective data conversion and archiving solution that delivers maximum
quality and ensures legally compliant use of the content. The new data standard
enables format-independent distribution of content in its original layout, which
will open up new marketing channels for publishers."
With this acquisition, PMG is expanding its portfolio of content and rights
marketing services for publishers and strengthening its position as a content
management provider for media houses and monitoring companies.
Centralised data conversion offers publishers further growth from secondary
marketing
"Converting print and online content into uniform, high-quality digital formats
suitable for other digital products is far from easy, but is an absolute
necessity for publishers," explains Koos Hussem, CEO and founder of X-CAGO.
"Publishers distribute their content over a wide range of different channels,
both internal and external. This makes data conversion complex, time consuming
and error prone, which can negatively impact content quality and the commercial
success of content marketing, in both the B2C and B2B sectors."
By combining their expertise, X-CAGO and PMG will give publishers access to
proven technologies and structures in order to unlock new growth opportunities
from expanded content marketing. The benefit for publishers is twofold: First,
they benefit from fast, cost-effective and high-quality conversion of their
content, which facilitates broad secondary exploitation via digital channels.
Second, they do not have to build and maintain an expensive infrastructure
themselves.
Koos Hussem and Ingo Kästner will jointly manage X-CAGO B.V. going forwards.
About X-CAGO
Founded in 2000, X-CAGO B.V. is a leading software developer in the media
industry, with headquarters in the Netherlands (Roermond) and offices in the
United States and Australia.
X-CAGO supports online publications and content distribution systems for
national and international newspaper and magazine publishers, including the Wall
Street Journal, the New York Times, Reed Business, Bauer, Axel Springer and
Gruner + Jahr, among others.
Key services in X-CAGO's portfolio include the conversion of PDF-based print
content from newspapers, magazines and books into efficient and digital XML
and/or JSON files, and its enterprise content management platform Archive
ExPress(TM). The company captures, stores, researches, publishes, distributes
and syndicates content from both print media (newspapers, magazines, books,
catalogues, etc.) and digital media.
About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH
With the largest up-to-date press database in the German-speaking area, PMG
Presse-Monitor GmbH is a leading provider for digital media monitoring, press
review creation and media evaluation.
PMG markets the content and rights of about 850 newspaper and magazine
publishers with over 4,000 print and online sources. Around 2500 of these are
available in the PMG press database in digital format. From its Berlin
headquarters, the company delivers its services to over 5,000 customers from
businesses, associations and public bodies, as well as media monitoring services
and PR agencies.
Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of various German newspaper and magazine
publishers with the following shareholders: Axel Springer, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media,
Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German Newspaper Publishers and
Digitalpublishers Association, and the Association of German Magazine
Publishers.
