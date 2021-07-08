PMG Presse-Monitor acquires software developer X-CAGO (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) -



- PMG takes another step towards becoming a central data hub for publishers

- Higher standard of quality for converting publishers' content

- Secondary digital marketing becomes easier and cheaper for publishers



PMG Presse-Monitor has acquired the software house X-CAGO. This company,

originally from the Netherlands, is known the world over for converting and

standardising a wide variety of content formats, as well as for its established

digital archive solution, which many leading publishers also use as a content

distribution platform.









"We are combining X-CAGO's and PMG's extensive expertise in converting and

distributing high-quality digital content," explains Ingo Kästner, Managing

Director of PMG, about the acquisition of X-CAGO. "This has enabled us to create

a centralised and higher-quality data standard for the publishing industry, one

which is suitable for all future formats. We can offer publishers a fast and

cost-effective data conversion and archiving solution that delivers maximum

quality and ensures legally compliant use of the content. The new data standard

enables format-independent distribution of content in its original layout, which

will open up new marketing channels for publishers."



With this acquisition, PMG is expanding its portfolio of content and rights

marketing services for publishers and strengthening its position as a content

management provider for media houses and monitoring companies.



Centralised data conversion offers publishers further growth from secondary

marketing



"Converting print and online content into uniform, high-quality digital formats

suitable for other digital products is far from easy, but is an absolute

necessity for publishers," explains Koos Hussem, CEO and founder of X-CAGO.



"Publishers distribute their content over a wide range of different channels,

both internal and external. This makes data conversion complex, time consuming

and error prone, which can negatively impact content quality and the commercial

success of content marketing, in both the B2C and B2B sectors."



By combining their expertise, X-CAGO and PMG will give publishers access to

proven technologies and structures in order to unlock new growth opportunities

from expanded content marketing. The benefit for publishers is twofold: First,

they benefit from fast, cost-effective and high-quality conversion of their

content, which facilitates broad secondary exploitation via digital channels.

Second, they do not have to build and maintain an expensive infrastructure

themselves.



Koos Hussem and Ingo Kästner will jointly manage X-CAGO B.V. going forwards.



About X-CAGO



Founded in 2000, X-CAGO B.V. is a leading software developer in the media

industry, with headquarters in the Netherlands (Roermond) and offices in the

United States and Australia.



X-CAGO supports online publications and content distribution systems for

national and international newspaper and magazine publishers, including the Wall

Street Journal, the New York Times, Reed Business, Bauer,

Gruner + Jahr, among others.



Key services in X-CAGO's portfolio include the conversion of PDF-based print

content from newspapers, magazines and books into efficient and digital XML

and/or JSON files, and its enterprise content management platform Archive

ExPress(TM). The company captures, stores, researches, publishes, distributes

and syndicates content from both print media (newspapers, magazines, books,

catalogues, etc.) and digital media.



About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH



With the largest up-to-date press database in the German-speaking area, PMG

Presse-Monitor GmbH is a leading provider for digital media monitoring, press

review creation and media evaluation.



PMG markets the content and rights of about 850 newspaper and magazine

publishers with over 4,000 print and online sources. Around 2500 of these are

available in the PMG press database in digital format. From its Berlin

headquarters, the company delivers its services to over 5,000 customers from

businesses, associations and public bodies, as well as media monitoring services

and PR agencies.



Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of various German newspaper and magazine

publishers with the following shareholders: Axel Springer, Frankfurter

Allgemeine Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media,

Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German Newspaper Publishers and

Digitalpublishers Association, and the Association of German Magazine

Publishers.



