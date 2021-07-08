Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 11:35 | 18 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 11:35 | (PLX AI) – Novozymes could see a steep drop in ethanol demand, which would hurt its Bioenergy business, if electric vehicles reach a significant percentage of car sales in the United States, analysts at Bank of America said in a report.If electric … (PLX AI) – Novozymes could see a steep drop in ethanol demand, which would hurt its Bioenergy business, if electric vehicles reach a significant percentage of car sales in the United States, analysts at Bank of America said in a report.If electric … (PLX AI) – Novozymes could see a steep drop in ethanol demand, which would hurt its Bioenergy business, if electric vehicles reach a significant percentage of car sales in the United States, analysts at Bank of America said in a report.

If electric cars reach 50% of new U.S. sales by 2030, ethanol demand in the country would fall by 20%, BofA predicted

The bank estimates the global ethanol market could shrink by a third by 2040, which would hit Novozymes annual sales by 6% over that time

BofA reiterates underperform on Novozymes, with price target DKK 370

Novozymes shares are down 1% today



