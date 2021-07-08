checkAd

Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says

PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Novozymes could see a steep drop in ethanol demand, which would hurt its Bioenergy business, if electric vehicles reach a significant percentage of car sales in the United States, analysts at Bank of America said in a report.
  • If electric cars reach 50% of new U.S. sales by 2030, ethanol demand in the country would fall by 20%, BofA predicted
  • The bank estimates the global ethanol market could shrink by a third by 2040, which would hit Novozymes annual sales by 6% over that time
  • BofA reiterates underperform on Novozymes, with price target DKK 370
  • Novozymes shares are down 1% today
Disclaimer

