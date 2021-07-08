Telenom Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 July 2021 at 12.45 p.m. EEST

Talenom executes its growth strategy by acquiring the accounting firm YOUnited Professionals in Sweden and expands to Nyköping

Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the accounting firm YOUnited Professionals in Nyköping, Sweden. With this acquisition, Talenom further bolsters its position in the Swedish market and expands its operations to a new municipality, Nyköping.



The net sales of the acquiree in the 7/2020–6/2021 period amounted to around 1.2 million euros (preceding 12-month comparison period: 1.2 million euros) and its operating profit to about 0.3 million euros (preceding 12-month comparison period: 0.2 million euros). The acquisition also supports Talenom’s organic growth in Södermanland, southwest of Stockholm.

The acquired business will be transferred to Talenom on 1 September 2021 and its financial impact on Talenom’s 2021 figures will remain with the current guidance. The transaction will be carried out by acquiring the entire share capital of the company with cash and new Talenom Plc shares subscribed for in a directed share issue. The purchase price is 1.3 million euros, of which EUR 0.9 million will be paid in cash and EUR 0.4 million in shares. Additional purchase prices of up to 0.2 million euros may be paid if operational and financial targets are reached.