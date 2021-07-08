checkAd

Adlib Receives Significant Growth Investment From Diversis Capital Partners

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adlib, the leader in Content Intelligence Cloud solutions announced today it has received a significant growth investment from Diversis Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services organizations.

Brett Mellon, Chief Executive Officer of Adlib said: "This announcement is a testament to our team's hard work and the company we have built. As we look to the future, we believe Diversis will be an excellent strategic partner for our business and boost investments in our team and technology as we accelerate our planned growth initiatives in our Content Intelligence Cloud platform for our customers and partners."

"We are very excited about Adlib's future and our new partnership with their executive team. Adlib is a proven industry leader with tremendous potential to build on its solid foundation, strong customer-oriented culture and unique value proposition supporting Fortune 1000 organizations," stated Ron Nayot, Managing Partner at Diversis.

Adlib has enabled Fortune 1000 organizations with intelligent data and insights for more than two decades. Harnessing a network of renowned B2B brands and Fortune 1000 customers, Adlib's Content Intelligence Cloud platform and automation solutions make it easy to discover, standardize, classify, extract, and leverage clean structured data from complex unstructured documents. In doing so, Adlib helps their customers reduce risk, simplify compliance, automate processes, and attain a whole new level of performance.

Joseph Lok, Vice President at Diversis, said: "We view Adlib as a platform with a tremendous technological innovation engine. We will continue investing in the roadmap while further expanding the company's footprint and geographic reach both organically as well as through partnerships and M&A."

"As proud founders of Adlib, Scott Mackey and I could not be more excited about this partnership with Diversis to accelerate our growth and capacity to better serve all of our constituents; employees, customers, partners, shareholders and community," added Peter Duff, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Adlib.

About Adlib
 Our purpose is to create intelligent data that amplifies human potential and maximizes business performance. Our content intelligence and automation solutions make it easy to discover, standardize, classify, extract, and leverage clean structured data from complex unstructured documents. In doing so, our global customers reduce risk, simplify compliance, automate processes, and create a whole new level of performance. For more information, contact us at www.adlibsoftware.com  info@adlibsoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

About Diversis Capital
Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, please visit http://www.diversis.com

Contact:

Marc Fuentes
SR. Director, Marketing
Adlib Software
E-mail: mfuentes@adlibsoftware.com 
Tel: 905 699 8554

Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
E-mail: chris@tofallipr.com 
Tel: 914-834-4334

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897530/Diversis_Capital_Logo.jpg




Disclaimer

