Axonics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

In conjunction with the release, Axonics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live conference call by dialing 866-687-5771 (U.S.) or 409-217-8725 (international) and using passcode 3072186.

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Axonics investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call and will be archived on the Axonics website.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company’s rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics’ best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid, provides women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) with safe and durable symptom relief.

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

