Gores Holdings V Announces Special Meeting Date

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (“Gores Holdings V” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987, today announced that the Company will hold a Special Meeting (in lieu of its 2021 annual stockholders meeting) at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, on August 3, 2021, for its stockholders to consider and vote on, among other things, its previously announced proposed business combination pursuant to which Gores Holdings V will merge with a subsidiary of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ( “Ardagh Metal Packaging” or “AMP”), a global leader in the supply of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans, and AMP will become a publicly traded company. The Company was advised that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) had declared effective the registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) on Form F-4 filed by Ardagh Metal Packaging with respect to the proposed business combination.

The Company has separately filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement with respect to the proposed business combination. The definitive proxy statement contains important information about the proposed business combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement by and among the Company, Ardagh Metal Packaging, Ardagh Group S.A. (“Ardagh”), and Ardagh MP MergeCo Inc. dated as of February 22, 2021. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held, and all stockholders are strongly encouraged to vote as soon as possible in advance of the Special Meeting.

The declaration of effectiveness of the Registration Statement by the SEC and the filing of the definitive proxy statement by the Company with respect to the Special Meeting is an important step in effecting the Company’s initial business combination transaction and Ardagh Metal Packaging becoming a publicly traded company, with the goal of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “AMBP.”

As previously announced, and as further described in the definitive proxy statement, the post-business combination company is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing. Additional investors have committed to participate in the proposed business combination by purchasing 60 million shares of AMP for an aggregate purchase price of $600 million in a private placement (the “PIPE”) at $10.00 per share.