checkAd

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (TSXV-NEX: NKW.H) (“Oceanic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to a maximum of 2,068,965 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.145 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Existing Shareholder Exemption

The Offering will be offered to accredited investors pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 (prospectus and registration exemptions) and to existing securityholders who held shares of the Company on July 6, 2021 pursuant to B.C. Instrument 45-534 (exemption from prospectus requirement from certain trades to existing securityholders). If the Offering is oversubscribed and cannot be increased, subscriptions will be reduced on a pro-rata basis.

Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the record date is not permitted to participate in the Offering using the existing shareholder exemption, but other exemptions may still be available to them. Shareholders who became shareholders after the record date should consult their professional advisers when completing their subscription form to ensure that they use the correct exemption. Subscription forms can be obtained by contacting the Company by telephone at 604-631-4483, or by email at info@oceanicwind.ca.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may participate in the Offering, thereby making the Offering a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is of the view that the Offering is exempt from the need to obtain minority shareholder and a formal valuation as required by MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the Venture Exchange and the fair market value of any Units to insiders or the consideration paid by insiders of the Company will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange - NEX. No new insiders are anticipated to be created, nor will there be any change of control as a result of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (TSXV-NEX: NKW.H) (“Oceanic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient ...
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ZW Data Action Technologies Partner with VCan Fintech for Cross-Border E-Commerce Solutions
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Eos Energy Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus