Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (TSXV-NEX: NKW.H) (“ Oceanic ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to a maximum of 2,068,965 units (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.145 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the “ Offering ”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “ Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Offering will be offered to accredited investors pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 (prospectus and registration exemptions) and to existing securityholders who held shares of the Company on July 6, 2021 pursuant to B.C. Instrument 45-534 (exemption from prospectus requirement from certain trades to existing securityholders). If the Offering is oversubscribed and cannot be increased, subscriptions will be reduced on a pro-rata basis.

Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the record date is not permitted to participate in the Offering using the existing shareholder exemption, but other exemptions may still be available to them. Shareholders who became shareholders after the record date should consult their professional advisers when completing their subscription form to ensure that they use the correct exemption. Subscription forms can be obtained by contacting the Company by telephone at 604-631-4483, or by email at info@oceanicwind.ca.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may participate in the Offering, thereby making the Offering a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is of the view that the Offering is exempt from the need to obtain minority shareholder and a formal valuation as required by MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the Venture Exchange and the fair market value of any Units to insiders or the consideration paid by insiders of the Company will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange - NEX. No new insiders are anticipated to be created, nor will there be any change of control as a result of the Offering.