Evaxion Biotech Reports Data from Phase 1/2a Trials of EVX-01 and EVX-02

New clinical data demonstrates antitumor effect of EVX-01 in combination with anti-PD1 treatment



Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 67% with EVX-01 + anti-PD1 treatment in nine metastatic melanoma patients, including 22% Complete Response (CR) and 44% Partial Response (PR)

Clinical trial data supports the proprietary AI-Immunology platform, PIONEER, with regard to: neoepitope prediction, de novo T-cell activation and clinical response in cancer patients

Phase 2 trial of EVX-01 in melanoma, planned to start in December 2021

First patients in Phase 1/2a trial of EVX-02 showed T-cell activation, with further data to be generated with aim of initiating Phase 2 trial in Q2 2022

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today results from both its Phase 1/2a trial of cancer immunotherapy EVX-01 in metastatic melanoma and interim Phase 1/2a trial of cancer immunotherapy EVX-02 in adjuvant melanoma.

Data from the trial of EVX-01, a novel patient-specific cancer neoepitope immunotherapy based on Evaxion’s PIONEER AI technology in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, showed a safety profile with only Grade 1 and 2 adverse events observed.

Combined therapy with EVX-01 demonstrated an objective response rate of 67% across all nine patients compared with historical data of 40% with anti-PD1 treatment alone1. The study also demonstrated a complete response rate of 22%, compared with a historical 7%1 with anti-PD1 treatment alone, and a partial response rate of 44%, versus 33% compared with anti-PD1 treatment alone1. Among the four patients on the highest two doses, there was an objective response rate of 75%. Three patients with Stable Disease for 10, 8 and 9 months on anti-PD1 treatment alone, achieved CR, CR and PR respectively following EVX-01 administration and subsequent activation of a neoepitope specific de novo T-cell response.