New global survey of 450 IT and security professionals reveals the full impact that the pandemic has had on organizations as well as their security priorities for the hybrid workplace

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has revealed the results from a recent survey showing how organizations have been impacted by the pandemic, particularly when it comes to IT and security strategies.

