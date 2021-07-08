Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solutions are the Future Survey Uncovers Organizations’ Security Priorities for Hybrid Working
New global survey of 450 IT and security professionals reveals the full impact that the pandemic has had on organizations as well as their security priorities for the hybrid workplace
SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has revealed the results from a recent survey showing how
organizations have been impacted by the pandemic, particularly when it comes to IT and security strategies.
Cyberattacks and threats have increased as hackers have taken advantage of the shift to remote and hybrid work, and this survey confirms that there is a growing shift towards cloud-based security and SASE solutions. As organizations enable their employees to access corporate resources remotely, the SASE model addresses the limitations of traditional network architectures, converging networking and security in the cloud.
Uncovering the extent to which remote working has affected organizations’ security posture, operational overheads and impact on users, key findings from the survey of 450 global IT and security professionals include:
- Remote work brings increased risk: According to 45% of all respondents, organizations are at higher risk of cyberattacks as they shift to remote working. The industries that reported the highest level of cyberattacks were finance (54%), utilities (52%) and manufacturing (47%).
- Administration challenges: The top three issues IT and security professionals contend with are scaling performance (46%), addressing privacy and data sovereignty concerns (42%) and supporting remote access for employees’ unmanaged devices (40%).
- Strategies for scaling remote access: To meet the hike in demand for remote working, 69% of security professionals report they are adding on-prem capacity; 66% are moving to cloud-based security and surprisingly, 36% do both.
- Protecting remotely accessed apps: When enabling remote access to corporate apps, 70% consider the security of applications against cyberattacks and zero-day threats to be of high importance.
Adopting SASE technology: 94% are familiar with the secure access service edge framework, but adoption is slow, with 9% having already implemented it and 21% planning to do so.
