Torex Gold Reports Q2 2021 Production Results

Tracking to Deliver on Full Year Production Guidance of 430,000 to 470,000
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports Q2 2021 gold production of 118,050 ounces from its El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) mine in Mexico. Gold sold during the quarter was 111,420 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,815 per ounce. With 247,550 ounces of gold produced through the second quarter, the Company reiterates full year gold production guidance of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces.

TABLE 1: Q2 2021 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

    Q2 2021
Gold Produced oz 118,050
Average Plant Throughput tpd 11,980
Average Underground Ore Mined tpd 1,420
Average Open Pit Ore Mined tpd 12,430
Strip Ratio waste:ore 7.6
     

Torex plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial and operational results early morning on Thursday, August 5, 2021, followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management. Gold grades mined, gold grades processed, and gold recoveries will be reported with the quarterly results.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“We had another solid quarter of production in Q2, continuing to deliver the consistent and reliable performance that our shareholders have come to expect. With 247,550 ounces of gold produced through June, we are very well positioned to achieve production guidance of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces this year. Notably, our underground mining team exceeded expectations, with the average daily mining rate surpassing 1,400 tpd for the first time.

“From a safety standpoint, we experienced a lost time injury in the quarter when a contract diamond driller was injured working underground. Per our safety systems and culture, the incident was investigated fully, and corrective actions have been implemented to mitigate the likelihood of reoccurrence.

“With the solid production result came some operational challenges that our team is currently addressing. First, as we mine deeper in the open pits, the metallurgical signature of the ore has evolved, with higher levels of copper and iron in sulphides. While our blending strategies and metallurgical controls minimized in-circuit fluctuations, cyanide consumption during the quarter increased by approximately 2 kg/t relative to Q1. We are actively pursuing a number of mitigation strategies to maintain consistent recoveries while managing reagent consumption, as well as cost containment initiatives in the business to help offset higher reagent costs.

