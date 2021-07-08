COVID pandemic heightens a lack of confidence amongst the public about which medicines to take and how to use them
Nyon, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - New campaign, Let's treat it right,
launches as online searches for self-care surge globally[1], as people take more
responsibility for their everyday health.
Today sees the launch of Let's treat it right , a major new health education
campaign designed to bridge a knowledge gap and unlock health benefits for
millions of people2. The campaign aims to support the responsible use of
everyday medicines such as dosing advice for individuals or family members
including children and the elderly, as part of self-care and family care
regimes.
Information and resources for both the public and for pharmacists and doctors to
help support their conversations on the topic can be found on the new campaign
website - http://www.letstreatitright.com/ .
With more people now treating themselves at home, increasing numbers have
questions and concerns when it comes to using over the counter medicines the
right way. The issue was highlighted by a recent study supported by GSK2 which
revealed that 80% of Europeans accept that it is their responsibility to manage
their own health and are willing to do so,3 yet only two in ten feel confident
to actually do this.3 Supporting this, in the past two years, searches for
'self-care' and 'treat at home' have risen by 33% and 58% respectively1,
highlighting the need for improved patient resources regarding health
self-management.
One area of health that is particularly in focus is the management of pain.
According to The Global Pain Index, over three quarters (77%) of people asked
wished they could control their pain better.4 Back pain and shoulder pain are
also among the top three most common causes of virtual doctor visits.5 But,
confusion about the responsible use of medicines extends beyond pain to all
areas of everyday health and improved public understanding could reduce the
burden on health systems, for example in helping to manage the number of doctor
visits.2 As a direct result of the pandemic, positive change is already being
seen in this area of self-care with almost half of Europeans (41%) planning to
consult their pharmacists more often6, rather than wait for a doctor's
appointment.
At launch , Let's treat it right is focussed on the responsible use of pain
medicines with the vision to extend to other areas of everyday health over the
next year. Pain is one of the most common medical areas in which people seek
information about ways to self-manage with medication. The campaign, supported
