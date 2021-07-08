COVID pandemic heightens a lack of confidence amongst the public about which medicines to take and how to use them

Nyon, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - New campaign, Let's treat it right,

launches as online searches for self-care surge globally[1], as people take more

responsibility for their everyday health.



Today sees the launch of Let's treat it right , a major new health education

campaign designed to bridge a knowledge gap and unlock health benefits for

millions of people2. The campaign aims to support the responsible use of

everyday medicines such as dosing advice for individuals or family members

including children and the elderly, as part of self-care and family care

regimes.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Information and resources for both the public and for pharmacists and doctors tohelp support their conversations on the topic can be found on the new campaignwebsite - http://www.letstreatitright.com/ .With more people now treating themselves at home, increasing numbers havequestions and concerns when it comes to using over the counter medicines theright way. The issue was highlighted by a recent study supported by GSK2 whichrevealed that 80% of Europeans accept that it is their responsibility to managetheir own health and are willing to do so,3 yet only two in ten feel confidentto actually do this.3 Supporting this, in the past two years, searches for'self-care' and 'treat at home' have risen by 33% and 58% respectively1,highlighting the need for improved patient resources regarding healthself-management.One area of health that is particularly in focus is the management of pain.According to The Global Pain Index, over three quarters (77%) of people askedwished they could control their pain better.4 Back pain and shoulder pain arealso among the top three most common causes of virtual doctor visits.5 But,confusion about the responsible use of medicines extends beyond pain to allareas of everyday health and improved public understanding could reduce theburden on health systems, for example in helping to manage the number of doctorvisits.2 As a direct result of the pandemic, positive change is already beingseen in this area of self-care with almost half of Europeans (41%) planning toconsult their pharmacists more often6, rather than wait for a doctor'sappointment.At launch , Let's treat it right is focussed on the responsible use of painmedicines with the vision to extend to other areas of everyday health over thenext year. Pain is one of the most common medical areas in which people seekinformation about ways to self-manage with medication. The campaign, supported