checkAd

COVID pandemic heightens a lack of confidence amongst the public about which medicines to take and how to use them

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.07.2021, 12:10  |  40   |   |   

Nyon, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - New campaign, Let's treat it right,
launches as online searches for self-care surge globally[1], as people take more
responsibility for their everyday health.

Today sees the launch of Let's treat it right , a major new health education
campaign designed to bridge a knowledge gap and unlock health benefits for
millions of people2. The campaign aims to support the responsible use of
everyday medicines such as dosing advice for individuals or family members
including children and the elderly, as part of self-care and family care
regimes.

Information and resources for both the public and for pharmacists and doctors to
help support their conversations on the topic can be found on the new campaign
website - http://www.letstreatitright.com/ .

With more people now treating themselves at home, increasing numbers have
questions and concerns when it comes to using over the counter medicines the
right way. The issue was highlighted by a recent study supported by GSK2 which
revealed that 80% of Europeans accept that it is their responsibility to manage
their own health and are willing to do so,3 yet only two in ten feel confident
to actually do this.3 Supporting this, in the past two years, searches for
'self-care' and 'treat at home' have risen by 33% and 58% respectively1,
highlighting the need for improved patient resources regarding health
self-management.

One area of health that is particularly in focus is the management of pain.
According to The Global Pain Index, over three quarters (77%) of people asked
wished they could control their pain better.4 Back pain and shoulder pain are
also among the top three most common causes of virtual doctor visits.5 But,
confusion about the responsible use of medicines extends beyond pain to all
areas of everyday health and improved public understanding could reduce the
burden on health systems, for example in helping to manage the number of doctor
visits.2 As a direct result of the pandemic, positive change is already being
seen in this area of self-care with almost half of Europeans (41%) planning to
consult their pharmacists more often6, rather than wait for a doctor's
appointment.

At launch , Let's treat it right is focussed on the responsible use of pain
medicines with the vision to extend to other areas of everyday health over the
next year. Pain is one of the most common medical areas in which people seek
information about ways to self-manage with medication. The campaign, supported
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COVID pandemic heightens a lack of confidence amongst the public about which medicines to take and how to use them New campaign, Let's treat it right, launches as online searches for self-care surge globally[1], as people take more responsibility for their everyday health. Today sees the launch of Let's treat it right , a major new health education …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BNP Paribas Real Estate veröffentlicht Daten zum Retail-Investmentmarkt für das 2. ...
Musterfeststellungsklage im Abgasskandal: Verbraucherschutzverband verklagt Daimler
Hessen und Rheinland-Pfalz: Viele Heizungen haben Modernisierungsbedarf (FOTO)
LEVC-Chef Hofmann fordert von der Automobilindustrie eine neue Mentalität, um die ...
Dieselskandal geht in eine neue Runde - Jetzt auch Musterfeststellungsklage gegen die Daimler AG - ...
EANS-News: AGRANA reaffirms positive outlook for 2021|22 financial year
PMG Presse-Monitor acquires software developer X-CAGO (FOTO)
Gemeinsame Hauptversammlung der Nordzucker AG und der Nordzucker Holding AG bestätigt den ...
Reinert HerzensSACHE erhält Premiumstufe der Haltungsform (FOTO)
Keine Verjährung im VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatzansprüche bestehen grundsätzlich 10 Jahre ab Kauf / Betroffene können ...
Titel
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
PMG Presse-Monitor übernimmt Software-Entwickler X-CAGO (FOTO)
Starke Preisanstiege bei Baustoffen im Jahr 2021
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet würdigt Bau des Hüffer-Campus / Symbolischer erster ...
Locatee-Umfrage zum Ende der Homeoffice-Pflicht: Nur 34 Prozent der Deutschen wollen wieder dauerhaft zurück in das Büro (FOTO)
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
Bewerbungsprozess neu gedacht: Finnischer Digital-Recruiter Jobilla löst den deutschen Fachkräftemangel (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:34 Uhr
13:34 Uhr
13:32 Uhr
13:32 Uhr
13:31 Uhr
13:30 Uhr
Starker US-Dollar belastet Rohstoffpreise
SG Zertifikate | Marktberichte
Anzeige
13:30 Uhr
13:30 Uhr
Wirtschaft: EZB ändert Inflationsziel
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 Uhr
13:30 Uhr