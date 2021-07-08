Red Pine Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report including positive metallurgical results for the Wawa Gold Project with gold recoveries over 90%

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces it will be filing an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report including updates to the ownership structure, land position, additional drilling and surface exploration results as well as positive results from metallurgical test work. The resource statement in this report remains unchanged due to insufficient additional drill data.

CIL cyanidation and gravity recoverable gold average of 90.3% for representative blends of the gold bearing mineralization forming the bulk of the resource of the Surluga Deposit.

Flotation and gravity recoverable gold average of 93.3% for the localized domains of arsenopyrite-dominant mineralization in the Surluga Deposit.

CIL cyanidation and gravity recoverable gold average of 95.4% for Minto mineralization forming the Minto Mine South deposit and locally present in the Surluga Deposit.

The positive response of Surluga and Minto Mine South mineralization to conventional, industrially proven processes provides flexibility for project definition, design, and potential treatment of respective material types.

“We are pleased to have tested all mineralogy types currently pronounced in the Wawa Project resource and received back positive metallurgical results. The major resource, the Surluga Deposit, responds well to cyanidation, including the blends of pyrite and arsenopyrite bearing material that are representative of the majority of the higher-grade zones of the Surluga deposit. The tests have also proven that the domains with more abundant arsenopyrite (“APY”) are receptive to flotation resulting in 90% or higher recoveries in all cases.

The Minto deposit tests demonstrated recoveries in excess of 94%.

In summary our metallurgical work demonstrated that conventional processing methods provides flexibility and optionality in the selection of future processing options.” – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO.

Metallurgical study

Red Pine commissioned McClelland Laboratories Inc., located in Sparks, Nevada, to determine the amenability of gold mineralization in the Surluga and Minto Mine South deposits to CIL cyanidation and flotation treatment. The metallurgical study was conducted on a total of eleven (11) samples of quartered HQ drill core (Figure 1). Note that additional details of the metallurgical study will be filed and available on SEDAR.