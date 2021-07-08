Fixing of coupon rates
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
8 July 2021
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2021
Effective from 1 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0004923109, (CB6 OA), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.230 % pa
Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
