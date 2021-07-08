To Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 July 2021

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2021

Effective from 1 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021: