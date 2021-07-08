checkAd

DGAP-News Intershop extends and intensifies cloud partnership with Microsoft

Intershop extends and intensifies cloud partnership with Microsoft

08.07.2021 / 12:30
- Strategic cooperation extended by three years ahead of schedule

- Improved terms have a positive impact on Intershop's cloud margin

- Easier access to innovative technologies for customers, delivered in the Azure Cloud

- Increased visibility of Intershop's cloud solution and accelerated go-to-market

Jena, 08 July 2021 - Intershop Communications AG has extended its strategic partnership with the US corporation Microsoft for another three years at improved conditions to accelerate the digital transformation of manufacturing and wholesale companies (B2B sector). The cooperation enables customers to seamlessly integrate Intershop's highly scalable omnichannel commerce platform with the flexible Microsoft Azure Cloud and the solutions integrated therein, such as the innovative enterprise resource planning (ERP) software Microsoft Dynamics 365. The partnership, which has already existed since 2016, was extended ahead of schedule, as Intershop now uses considerably more services from Microsoft due to its growth in recent months.

Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: "We are currently growing faster than the market in the cloud. With this agreement, we are ensuring medium-term reliability for both sides and making it easier for us and our customers to access cutting-edge technologies from Microsoft's development labs. The renegotiated conditions are also a building block for further optimizing our cloud margin. We want to leverage these savings to increase our own investments in technology.

The partnership with Microsoft offers, among other things, access to security software, state-of-the-art solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) and also allows, for example, integration with Microsoft Teams. In addition, the agreement serves to increase Intershop's international visibility and accelerate the go-to-market through mutual support of the sales units and joint generation and processing of customer leads.

