Sage Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen’s Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen’s Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit on July 13th at 2:25pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.