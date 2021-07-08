checkAd

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination With Owlet Before July 14

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) (“Sandbridge”) reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination with Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet”) and the related proposals at Sandbridge’s special meeting. The special meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on July 14, 2021, via live webcast at the following address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBG2021SM, as further described in Sandbridge’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated June 21, 2021 (the “proxy statement/prospectus”).

Sandbridge’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021, the record date for the special meeting (the “record date”), are entitled to vote their shares of common stock at the special meeting. Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the shareholder holds. As such, all shareholders of record as of the record date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before July 14, 2021.

Sandbridge’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the business combination with Owlet and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

These are the two easy ways to vote and they are both free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the proxy card mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the proxy card mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received to vote via automated telephone service.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your common stock, please contact Okapi Partners LLC, our proxy solicitor, by calling toll-free at (844) 343-2623. Banks and brokers can call collect at (212) 297-0720, or by emailing info@okapipartners.com.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Vote by Mail: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the proxy card mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice mailed (or emailed) to you in order to vote by mail.

