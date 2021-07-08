Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

checkAd

NEWTON, Kan., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter ended May 30, 2021. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m7rvt55d at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $13,594,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter ended May 30, 2021 compared to $12,213,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020 and $14,441,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 28, 2021. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter were $2,745,000 compared to $1,972,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter and $1,032,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter were $2,759,000 compared to $1,972,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter and $2,335,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter was $4,104,000 compared to $2,364,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter and $3,257,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company recorded pretax restructuring charges of $14,000 in the 2022 fiscal year first quarter and $1,570,000 in the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter, primarily for the impairment of assets at its Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.13 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter and $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter. Park reported basic earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.14 and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.13 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter compared to basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of to $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter and $0.11 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (844) 466-4114 in the United States and Canada, and (765) 507-2654 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 1577955.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m7rvt55d and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada, and (404) 537-3406 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 1577955.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at
https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a restructuring charge and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.  

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

                 
  13 Weeks Ended  
           
  May 30, 2021     May 31, 2020     February 28, 2021  
Sales $ 13,594       $ 12,213       $ 14,441    
                 
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,759       $ 1,972       $ 2,335    
Special Items, Net of Tax:                
Restructuring Charges   (14 )       -         (1,303 )  
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 2,745       $ 1,972       $ 1,032    
                 
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ -       $ (15 )     $ -    
                 
Net Earnings $ 2,745       $ 1,957       $ 1,032    
                 
Basic Earnings per Share:                
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.14       $ 0.10       $ 0.11    
Special Items:                
Restructuring Charges   (0.01 )       -         (0.06 )  
Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.13       $ 0.10       $ 0.05    
                 
Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations   -         -         -    
                 
Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.13       $ 0.10       $ 0.05    
                 
                 
                 
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.13       $ 0.10       $ 0.11    
Special Items:                
Restructuring Charges   -         -         (0.06 )  
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.13       $ 0.10       $ 0.05    
                 
Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations   -         -         -    
                 
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.13       $ 0.10       $ 0.05    
                 
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                
Basic   20,383         20,402         20,382    
Diluted   20,710         20,460         20,587    
                 
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.                            

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

  May 30,
2021 		  February 28,
2021 		 
Assets (unaudited)      
Current Assets        
Cash and Marketable Securities $ 116,818   $ 116,542  
Accounts Receivable, Net   7,737     7,633  
Inventories   4,943     4,794  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   3,476     3,372  
Total Current Assets   132,974     132,341  
         
Fixed Assets, Net   22,491     21,130  
Operating Right-of-use Assets   90     103  
Other Assets   9,946     9,938  
Total Assets $ 165,501   $ 163,512  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts Payable $ 3,320   $ 3,300  
Accrued Liabilities   1,588     1,708  
Operating Lease Liability   21     33  
Income Taxes Payable   5,739     2,952  
Total Current Liabilities   10,668     7,993  
         
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   87     86  
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   12,620     14,303  
Deferred Income Taxes   917     778  
Other Liabilities   4,445     4,411  
Total Liabilities   28,737     27,571  
         
Shareholders’ Equity   136,764     135,941  
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 165,501   $ 163,512  
         
Additional information        
Equity per Share $ 6.71   $ 6.67  
         

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

                 
  13 Weeks Ended  
                 
  May 30, 2021     May 31, 2020     February 28, 2021  
                 
Net Sales $ 13,594       $ 12,213       $ 14,441    
                 
Cost of Sales   8,122         8,539         10,115    
                 
Gross Profit   5,472         3,674         4,326    
% of net sales   40.3 %       30.1 %       30.0 %  
                 
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   1,648         1,630         1,395    
% of net sales   12.1 %       13.3 %       9.7 %  
                 
Restructuring Charges   14         -         1,570    
% of net sales   0.1 %       0.0 %       10.9 %  
                 
Earnings from Continuing Operations   3,810         2,044         1,361    
                 
Interest and Other Income:                
Interest Income   117         656         207    
                 
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes   3,927         2,700         1,568    
                 
Income Tax Provision   1,182         728         536    
                 
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations   2,745         1,972         1,032    
% of net sales   20.2 %       16.1 %       7.1 %  
                 
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax   -         (15 )       -    
                 
Net Earnings $ 2,745       $ 1,957       $ 1,032    
% of net sales   20.2 %       16.0 %       7.1 %  
                 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

                                         
                                         
  13 Weeks Ended
May 30, 2021 		    13 Weeks Ended
May 31, 2020 		    13 Weeks Ended
February 28, 2021 		 
  GAAP   Specials
Items 		  Before
Special
Items 		    GAAP   Specials
Items 		  Before
Special
Items 		    GAAP   Specials
Items 		  Before
Special
Items 		 
                                         
Restructuring Charges 14     (14 )   -       -     -   -       1,570     (1,570 )   -    
% of net sales 0.1 %       0.0 %     0.0 %       0.0 %     10.9 %       0.0 %  
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations 3,810     14     3,824       2,044     -   2,044       1,361     1,570     2,931    
% of net sales 28.0 %       28.1 %     16.7 %       16.7 %     9.4 %       20.3 %  
                                         
Interest Income 117     -     117       656     -   656       207       207    
% of net sales 0.9 %       0.9 %     5.4 %       5.4 %     1.4 %       1.4 %  
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 3,927     14     3,941       2,700     -   2,700       1,568     1,570     3,138    
% of net sales 28.9 %       29.0 %     22.1 %       22.1 %     10.9 %       21.7 %  
                                         
Income Tax Provision 1,182     -     1,182       728     -   728       536     267     803    
Effective Tax Rate 30.1 %       30.0 %     27.0 %       27.0 %     34.2 %       25.6 %  
                                         
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,745     14     2,759       1,972     -   1,972       1,032     1,303     2,335    
% of net sales 20.2 %       20.3 %     16.1 %       16.1 %     7.1 %       16.2 %  
                                         
Loss from Discontinued Operations -     -   -       (15 )   -   (15 )     -
   -
   -
  
% of net sales 0.0 %       0.0 %     -0.1 %       -0.1 %     0.0 %       0.0 %  
                                         
Net Earnings 2,745     14     2,759       1,957     -   1,957       1,032     1,303     2,335    
% of net sales 20.2 %       20.3 %     16.0 %       16.0 %     7.1 %       16.2 %  
                                         
                                         
Net Earnings         2,759               1,957               2,335    
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses:                                      
Loss from Discontinued Operations         -               15               -    
Income Tax Provision         1,182               728               803    
Interest Income         (117 )             (656 )             (207 )  
Depreciation         216               277               277    
Stock Option Expense         64               43               49    
EBITDA         4,104               2,364               3,257    

Contact:  Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500





