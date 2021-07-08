checkAd

Xfuels Inc. Shareholder Update July 2021

Calgary, Alberta, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xfuels Inc. (OTC PINK: XFLS) is pleased to report the following Shareholder update.

Corporate Matters

On June 25th, 2021, the company upgraded its status to Pink Current on OTC Markets by filing its outstanding disclosures, Phase 1 of our corporate plan is now completed.   The company has started Phase 2 of our corporate plan which will include audited financials and applying for OTCQB status under OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Standard. Xfuels is targeting mid to end of August 2021 to complete Phase 2 of our corporate plan.  Phase 3 of the corporate plan will be to bring all filings current with the SEC and rescind our Form 15 and continue on as a reporting issuer.   Since the company needs to produce all the filings from Year End 2016 to present including all K’s and Q’s, we expect Phase 3 to be completed on or before end of October 2021, depending on the level of work required.  At that time Xfuels will be able to apply to remove the restriction on its common stock in Alberta.  Xfuels also intends to cross list our common shares in Canada on a recognized exchange. The company is presently working with consultants to determine which exchange will be best fit for our company.

Oil & Gas

The past few months have been very productive for Xfuels and its subsidiaries, Cycle Energy Services has completed several workovers in the Redwater Field including one well that produced 97 Barrels per day in flush production and lasted for several weeks before settling in at an average of 50 barrels per day.   Cycle Oil & Gas continues to enhance the wells acquired from Energy Express Canada Corp to Cycle Energy corporate standards like upgraded containment and replacement of outdated tanks and other field equipment. Having Indigenous leadership in Cycle Oil & Gas the company takes its ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) obligations very seriously.  Cycle Oil & Gas has always focused on environmental and good neighbor stewardship as the keystone in the foundation of our company.

Cycle Energy Services will complete two more workovers and one abandonment before heading into the field to continue on our SRP grants and completing those over the summer months. As of now Cycle Oil & Gas has met and exceeded its yearly Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) and moving into fall months will have Cycle Energy Services complete the rest of the workovers in our Norris and Foley field for strong production going into the winter months. The company has also implemented a chemical program for wax reduction that will help keep fluid flowing over the winter.

