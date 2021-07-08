HELSINKI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the investor news release published on 7 July 2021 at 9.00 EEST, there was a mistake in the confirmation and access code of the conference call. The incorrect code was 1373355. The correct code is 11107851. Below the corrected release in full.

Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-June on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:



Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media at 14.00 EEST

The webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fwdistgh.