CORRECTION Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
HELSINKI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the investor news release published on 7 July 2021 at 9.00 EEST, there was a mistake in the confirmation and access code of the conference call. The incorrect code was 1373355. The correct code is 11107851. Below the corrected release in full.
Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-June on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take
place later that day:
Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media at 14.00 EEST
The webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fwdistgh.
Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.
Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.
The link to the webcast will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors
Dial-in details for the conference call
|
Live event at 14.00 EEST
|
|
UK
|
+44 (0) 2071 928 338
|
Finland
|
+358 (0) 923 113 291
|
