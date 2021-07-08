Effective from 12 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 12 July 2021

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 12 July 2021 to 12 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030491915, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 12 July 2021: 0.4540% pa

DK0030492996, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 12 July 2021: 0.4540% pa

Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

