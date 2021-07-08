First American Title Introduces Innovative Technology Platform for Real Estate Professionals

With FirstAm Ignite RE, real estate professionals can conveniently and securely share transaction details with First American Title’s escrow team and home buyers and sellers, enhancing efficiency and allowing them to spend more time focusing on their clients. Ignite RE users can also access property data, create marketing materials and access educational opportunities from within the platform, where permitted. Additionally, future enhancements will add the ability to generate net sheets, engage directly with customer service, place title orders, and more.

First American Title Insurance Company , a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that it has introduced in select markets FirstAm Ignite RE, an innovative, mobile-friendly technology platform designed to enhance the residential real estate transaction experience for real estate professionals and home buyers and sellers. Designed to provide single sign-on access to the tools, technology and expertise First American Title offers, FirstAm Ignite RE’s functionality is unmatched in the industry.

“FirstAm IgniteRE brings together state-of-the-art technology with the industry-leading expertise of First American Title’s escrow teams to enhance the real estate transaction experience for our customers, reflecting our commitment to innovation and superior customer service,” said Jim Dulle, senior vice president and managing director for First American Title’s Direct Division. “We are excited about the new opportunities FirstAm IgniteRE will open up for our customers, as it will serve as the hub to access a number of planned integrations designed to further enhance the real estate transaction experience.”

FirstAm IgniteRE has been introduced in select markets, with the full launch planned for fall. Real estate professionals interested in learning more or signing up for access can contact their local First American Title representative.

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005249/en/