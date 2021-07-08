NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market and CelleRx for the beauty market, announces that management will participate at the upcoming investment conferences:

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference being held July 13-14. Management will present a company overview on July 14 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). A webcast of the presentation will be available on the NovaBay website.

A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference featuring one-on-one investor meetings on July 29.

“We are addressing extremely large markets with our two differentiated products, Avenova and CelleRx, and look forward to sharing details of our growth strategy at these conferences,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. “We have set record Avenova unit sales for the past three consecutive quarters, while barely tapping the dry eye market we estimate at 16 million Americans. We also launched our breakthrough product CelleRx late last year, bringing a new level of clinical research and innovation to the beauty category. We are currently rolling out new, sophisticated media campaigns for both Avenova and CelleRx aimed at attracting new customers and encouraging repeat usage.”

“We are also actively evaluating opportunities to support profitable growth through acquisition or licensing of ophthalmic and skincare products,” he added. “Our experienced commercial organization, balance sheet and established industry relationships all give us confidence that we are positioned to pursue new sources of revenue in order to increase shareholder value.”

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx Clinical Reset, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay’s products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay’s hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are non-toxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.