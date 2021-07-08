checkAd

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 12:50  |  47   |   |   

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market and CelleRx for the beauty market, announces that management will participate at the upcoming investment conferences:

  • Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference being held July 13-14. Management will present a company overview on July 14 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). A webcast of the presentation will be available on the NovaBay website.
  • A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference featuring one-on-one investor meetings on July 29.

“We are addressing extremely large markets with our two differentiated products, Avenova and CelleRx, and look forward to sharing details of our growth strategy at these conferences,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. “We have set record Avenova unit sales for the past three consecutive quarters, while barely tapping the dry eye market we estimate at 16 million Americans. We also launched our breakthrough product CelleRx late last year, bringing a new level of clinical research and innovation to the beauty category. We are currently rolling out new, sophisticated media campaigns for both Avenova and CelleRx aimed at attracting new customers and encouraging repeat usage.”

“We are also actively evaluating opportunities to support profitable growth through acquisition or licensing of ophthalmic and skincare products,” he added. “Our experienced commercial organization, balance sheet and established industry relationships all give us confidence that we are positioned to pursue new sources of revenue in order to increase shareholder value.”

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx Clinical Reset, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay’s products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay’s hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are non-toxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market and CelleRx for the beauty market, announces that management will participate at the upcoming investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste