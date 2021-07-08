Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency Opportunities Across North America

All amounts in U.S. dollars



Brookfield Renewable and Trane will together originate and develop distributed generation and energy efficiency opportunities with commercial and industrial customers across North America

Arrangement capitalizes on the rapidly growing demand for decarbonization-as-a-service

Leverages the combined capabilities of Brookfield Renewable’s distributed generation platform and Trane’s energy efficiency business



BROOKFIELD, News, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), a leading global renewable energy and decarbonization business, together with Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announce an agreement to offer decarbonization-as-a-service for commercial, industrial, and public sector customers, comprising energy efficient retrofits and upgrades of building energy infrastructure along with captive distributed solar, energy storage and other power generation across North America.

The agreement leverages Brookfield Renewable’s leading U.S. distributed generation business and Trane’s leading energy efficiency and technical, engineering, construction and project development experience to jointly develop and implement new customer opportunities. The innovative decarbonization solutions provided will help customers meet sustainability targets and reduce operating costs through upgrading critical energy infrastructure and installing onsite renewable energy.

“As owners and operators of one of the leading distributed generation businesses in the U.S. with a 2,000 megawatt portfolio, we are pleased to be positioned as a leading partner and solution provider for corporations and other institutions to achieve their decarbonization objectives,” said Valerie Hannah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable Distributed Generation. “As demand for decarbonization-as-a-service continues to grow, representing a $600 billion market opportunity over the next decade, we continue to increase and innovate our product offerings to meet customer demand, including in the high-value energy efficiency sector through this agreement. We look forward to working together with Trane to deliver leading decarbonization solutions to customers across North America.”