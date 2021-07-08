checkAd

Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its second quarter 2021 results before the start of NYSE trading on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A copy of the release will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, will jointly host the call. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Individuals within the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1-877-400-0505. Other callers should dial +1-720-452-9084. Please dial in to the call by 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The passcode for the call is 2201987.

The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within “Events & Presentations”. The webcast will be available until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 26, 2021.

A replay of the teleconference will be available from 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, July 28, 2021 until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, August 26, 2021. The replay can be accessed from within the United States and Canada by dialing +1-888-203-1112. Other callers can access the replay at +1-719-457-0820. The replay confirmation code is 2201987.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-212-553-4857.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

