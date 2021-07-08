checkAd

Anaconda Mining Initiates Drilling and Geophysical Exploration Programs at Point Rousse, Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce plans for an exploration program for the summer and fall of 2021 near the Company's wholly owned Point Rousse operation ("Point Rousse") in the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland. The $1.5 million exploration program, funded from the recent $8.5 million flow-through financing, consists of 100-line kilometres of a ground Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey to aid in defining drill targets in three priority target areas, followed up by an initial 6,000 metres of diamond drilling. The priority targets in the Scrape Trend and the Goldenville Trend are located within 3.5 kilometers of the operating Pine Cove Mill and Tailings storage facility, and the Deer Cove Trend targets are within 9 kilometers (Exhibit A). All targets have the potential to continue to extend the mine life at the Point Rousse operation.

Highlights of the prospective targets include:

  • Pumbly Point: A prospective geological sequence equivalent to the highly prospective Nugget Pond Horizon where recent drilling intersected 1.89 grams per tonne ("g/t') gold over 7.8 metres, a drill program of 1,000 metres will target a further 850 metres of strike;
  • Corkscrew: An altered, quartz-veined and pyrite bearing granodiorite of at least 400 metres long, that is between 40 and 100 metres thick and where historic drilling intersected 1.87 g/t gold over 11.5 metres;
  • Big Bear: Hosted within altered and mineralized granodiorite characterized by quartz veins and disseminated pyrite, where historic chip samples returned 1.60 g/t gold over 4.0 metres and grab samples assayed up to 8.23 g/t gold;
  • Animal Pond: Analogous to Stog'er Tight mineralization, geophysics and drilling will follow-up on historic chip samples assaying up to 3.96 g/t gold over 5.2 metres and drilling that outlined broad zones of alteration;
  • Pine Cove East: The program will follow up on recent drilling that intersected Pine Cove-style alteration; and
  • Deer Cove Trend: Consisting of a zone of prospective rocks approximately 3.5 kilometres in strike length with historic high-grade intercepts, drilling will test multiple priority gold targets along the Deer Cove Thrust.

"We are excited to initiate a robust exploration program at Point Rousse within proximity of our operating mill and tailings facility, where we have made two discoveries in the past five years which continue to extend the mine life of our Point Rousse operation. These discoveries have brought a renewed geological and exploration approach to the Baie Verte peninsula which has identified further exciting prospective opportunities for potential discovery. This program will focus on what are known as the Scrape Trend, the Goldenville Trend, and the Deer Cove Trend, and is in addition to ongoing infill and expansion drilling at Stog'er Tight, where we continue to announce encouraging results and have commenced certain permitting activities. Our goal is to continue to extend our production profile at Point Rousse, where current mining is from the Argyle Deposit to the east of the Pine Cove Mill. Anaconda Mining is uniquely positioned in Newfoundland, the site of significant interest in gold exploration, as we are able to leverage our existing infrastructure being the only gold producer on the island."

