CAE and Volocopter Partner to Create the Global Air Taxi Pilot Workforce of Tomorrow

- Groundbreaking training program to focus on safety and operationalization of eVTOL urban air mobility

- Volocopter, urban air mobility pioneer, teams up with CAE, global leader in aviation training, to develop an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) pilot training program in preparation for Volocopter's first eVTOL aircraft upcoming entry-into-service

- CAE commits to expanding its international training network to support Volocopter's growth and global pilot training with a forecasted investment of up to US$40 million

MONTREAL and BRUCHSAL, Germany, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE), a global leader in aviation training, and Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), announced today the signing of a strategic partnership, subject to definitive agreement, to develop, certify, and deploy an innovative pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations. A first in the industry, this eVTOL pilot training program will develop the pilot workforce of the future and ensure safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally by leveraging CAE's advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), as well as data analytics and Volocopter's leading understanding of requirements for integration into the UAM ecosystem.

 

Volocopter's VoloCity electric air taxi aircraft Volocopter (PRNewsfoto/Volocopter GmbH and CAE)

 

UAM is an emerging part of the aviation industry focused on aerial connectivity in and around cities. Volocopter's family of electric aircraft are designed to relieve today's heavily fossil-fueled, inner-city traffic for both people (VoloCity, VoloConnect) and goods (VoloDrone). The company's first commercial eVTOL aircraft, the VoloCity, is well into its certification program with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and is positioned to launch first services in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Through existing agreements and partnerships with global leaders, such as Daimler, Aéroports de Paris, Microsoft Azure, and now CAE, Volocopter plans to launch its services in a number of cities globally within the next five years. Volocopter is committed to seeking certification with the highest global safety standards for aircraft and operations.

