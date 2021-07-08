Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced its Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Christopher Kirk, will participate in the “Novel Targets for Autoimmune Diseases” panel discussion at William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of Kezar’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.