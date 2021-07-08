Spire Data Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts

Spire Global, Inc., (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. (“Carahsoft”), The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Carahsoft will serve as Spire’s Master Government Aggregator for the Port Solution for Federal, state and local governments by making Spire’s industry-leading Automatic Identification System (AIS) maritime data and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) aircraft tracking data available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts, as well as Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

“Spire’s comprehensive maritime and aircraft tracking data aims to elevate government missions and help agencies make decisions based on near real-time proprietary data, insights and predictive analytics with global coverage,” said Ed Fakler, Federal Channels Director of Spire. “Our strategic partnership with Carahsoft, one of the most trusted Government IT Solutions Providers, will expand awareness and access to this data for more Government agencies and programs and support relationships with new and existing public sector customers.”

With a large, constantly evolving constellation of nanosatellites, Spire provides worldwide coverage of maritime and aviation activity, including in remote areas, seeking to minimize blind spots and increase safety in navigation. Spire’s industry-leading data sets give public sector organizations access to data for logistics decisions and mission success. Spire and Carahsoft believe that access to these data sets will not only allow government end users to save money and time through operational improvements, but also enable them to monitor suspicious activity across the globe. In addition, Spire’s flexible, clean and enriched AIS data is formatted to meet each organization’s unique needs with scalable, predictive maritime analysis. Similarly, flight tracking and air traffic APIs allow organizations to quickly integrate and query data using tools that fit current workflows.