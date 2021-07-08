checkAd

Tezepelumab Regulatory Submission Accepted and Granted FDA Priority Review in the US for the Treatment of Patients with Asthma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

AstraZeneca’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen.

The FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that offer significant advantages over available options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions, or enhancing patient compliance. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is during the first quarter of 2022.

Despite recent advances in severe asthma, many patients may not qualify for or respond well to current biologic medicines. Patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma experience frequent exacerbations, significant limitations on lung function and a reduced quality of life.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “This decision brings us a step closer to delivering a much-needed, first-in-class medicine for asthma patients, many of whom remain uncontrolled and at risk of asthma attacks despite the availability of inhaled and biologic medicines. Tezepelumab has demonstrated reductions in exacerbations irrespective of blood eosinophil counts, allergy status and fractional exhaled nitric oxide, and has the potential to transform treatment for a broad population of severe asthma patients.”

The BLA was based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical trials program, including results from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase III trial. In NAVIGATOR, tezepelumab demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint, compared to placebo, in a broad population of patients with uncontrolled asthma while receiving treatment with medium- or high-dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus at least one additional controller medicine with or without oral corticosteroids (OCS).

There were no clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the tezepelumab and placebo groups in the NAVIGATOR trial. The most frequently reported adverse events with tezepelumab were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection and headache.

Results from the NAVIGATOR Phase III trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in May 2021.

Tezepelumab received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for patients with severe asthma, without an eosinophilic phenotype in September 2018.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tezepelumab Regulatory Submission Accepted and Granted FDA Priority Review in the US for the Treatment of Patients with Asthma AstraZeneca’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste