Tezepelumab Regulatory Submission Accepted and Granted FDA Priority Review in the US for the Treatment of Patients with Asthma

The FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that offer significant advantages over available options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions, or enhancing patient compliance. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is during the first quarter of 2022.

AstraZeneca’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen.

Despite recent advances in severe asthma, many patients may not qualify for or respond well to current biologic medicines. Patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma experience frequent exacerbations, significant limitations on lung function and a reduced quality of life.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “This decision brings us a step closer to delivering a much-needed, first-in-class medicine for asthma patients, many of whom remain uncontrolled and at risk of asthma attacks despite the availability of inhaled and biologic medicines. Tezepelumab has demonstrated reductions in exacerbations irrespective of blood eosinophil counts, allergy status and fractional exhaled nitric oxide, and has the potential to transform treatment for a broad population of severe asthma patients.”

The BLA was based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical trials program, including results from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase III trial. In NAVIGATOR, tezepelumab demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint, compared to placebo, in a broad population of patients with uncontrolled asthma while receiving treatment with medium- or high-dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus at least one additional controller medicine with or without oral corticosteroids (OCS).

There were no clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the tezepelumab and placebo groups in the NAVIGATOR trial. The most frequently reported adverse events with tezepelumab were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection and headache.

Results from the NAVIGATOR Phase III trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in May 2021.

Tezepelumab received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for patients with severe asthma, without an eosinophilic phenotype in September 2018.