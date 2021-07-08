checkAd

Exicure Announces Upcoming Neuroscience Pipeline Update at Virtual R&D Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 13:00   

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am ET. The event will showcase Exicure’s neuroscience pipeline, including its lead program for Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA), XCUR-FXN, which is designed to address the underlying molecular cause of FA.

Exicure will present new and previously unreleased preclinical data and discuss progress with XCUR-FXN, which is on track for IND filing in late Q4 2021. Additionally, Exicure will discuss its perspective on XCUR-FXN’s competitive differentiation in FA and the program’s path to clinical validation.

Also, Exicure will provide an update on its expanding pipeline across several rare neurodegenerative diseases of high unmet need and highlight progress with two preclinical programs targeting SCN9A (Nav1.7) for neuropathic pain and CLN3 for Batten Disease.

“We believe that our SNA platform is ideally suited to address neurological disorders based on the demonstrated ability of SNAs in nonclinical studies to achieve higher cellular uptake in all key cell types and broad biodistribution in the CNS, including deep brain regions,” says Dr. David Giljohann, Exicure’s CEO. “We are excited to translate our platform’s capabilities to potential benefits for patients as demonstrated by our bi-specific SNA, XCUR-FXN for Friedreich’s Ataxia, anticipated to enter the clinic in the first half of 2022.”

A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Exicure’s website on July 15, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. An archived version will be available on the company website following the event. Additional information can be found here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3305687/FA6C43097DA849A64659B1FB63A8C259

About Friedreich’s Ataxia

Friedreich’s Ataxia is the most commonly inherited ataxia, a degenerative neuromuscular disease leading to progressive loss of coordination and causing severe childhood disability and early mortality, in most cases before age 40. It is a monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the FXN gene resulting in reduced levels of frataxin protein. FA affects about 13,500 people in the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia combined. There are currently no approved therapies for Friedreich’s Ataxia patients.

