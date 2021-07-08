checkAd

Mesa Air Group Reports June 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for June 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 30,015 block hours in June 2021, a 224.6 percent increase from June 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.58 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for June 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

  Jun-21   Jun-20   % Change     YTD FY2021   YTD FY2020   % Change  
Block Hours              
American 12,610   3,000   320.4 %   98,549   111,199   -11.4 %
United 17,184   6,248   175.0 %   128,129   144,289   -11.2 %
DHL 221   n/a   N/A     1,673   n/a   N/A  
Total 30,015   9,247   224.6 %   228,351   255,488   -10.6 %
               
  Jun-21   Jun-20   % Change     YTD FY2021   YTD FY2020   % Change  
Departures              
American 7,020   1,699   313.2 %   51,934   63,693   -18.5 %
United 7,712   3,550   117.2 %   59,984   72,559   -17.3 %
DHL 144   n/a   N/A     1,086   n/a   N/A  
Total 14,876   5,249   183.4 %   113,004   136,252   -17.1 %
               
  Jun-21   Jun-20   % Change     YTD FY2021   YTD FY2020   % Change  
Controllable
Completion
Factor* 		         
American 98.58 % 100.00 % -1.42 %   99.67 % 99.75 % -0.08 %
United 99.97 % 100.00 % -0.03 %   99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 %
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 96.83 % 100.00 % -3.17 %   97.00 % 93.27 % 4.00 %
United 98.76 % 99.83 % -1.07 %   97.62 % 94.72 % 3.06 %

Operating statistics month over month for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

  Jun-21   May-21   % Change     QTD FY2021   QTD FY2020   % Change  
Block Hours              
American 12,610   11,741   7.4 %   35,417   14,532   143.7 %
United 17,184   16,300   5.4 %   49,127   17,090   187.5 %
DHL 221   223   -1.1 %   617   n/a   N/A  
Total 30,015   28,264   6.2 %   85,162   31,622   169.3 %
               
  Jun-21   May-21   % Change     QTD FY2021   QTD FY2020   % Change  
Departures              
American 7,020   6,368   10.2 %   19,586   8,316   135.5 %
United 7,712   7,482   3.1 %   22,397   9,776   129.1 %
DHL 144   143   0.7 %   407   n/a   N/A  
Total 14,876   13,993   6.3 %   42,390   18,092   134.3 %
               
  Jun-21   May-21   % Change     QTD FY2021   QTD FY2020   % Change  
Controllable
Completion
Factor* 		         
American 98.58 % 99.84 % -1.3 %   99.42 % 100.00 % -0.6 %
United 99.97 % 100.00 % 0.0 %   99.98 % 100.00 % -0.02 %
               
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 96.83 % 97.22 % -0.4 %   97.57 % 78.50 % 24.3 %
United 98.76 % 99.27 % -0.5 %   99.21 % 84.77 % 17.0 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 165 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Susan Donofrio
susan.donofrio@fticonsulting.com

Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com





