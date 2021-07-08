Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

LANCASTER, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



Webcast and Conference Call:

The live webcast will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.armstrongflooring.com. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Armstrong Flooring Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.