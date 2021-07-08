checkAd

Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

LANCASTER, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast and Conference Call:
The live webcast will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.armstrongflooring.com. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Armstrong Flooring Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire beauty wherever your life happens. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring continually builds on its resilient, 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. The company safely and responsibly operates seven manufacturing facilities globally, working to provide the highest levels of service, quality, and innovation to ensure it remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more www.armstrongflooring.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Amy Trojanowski
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
ir@armstrongflooring.com

Media:
Alison van Harskamp
Director, Corporate Communications
aficorporatecommunications@armstrongflooring.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results LANCASTER, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient ...
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Eos Energy Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus