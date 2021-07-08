checkAd

Hiab receives large MOFFETT order in the US

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE JULY 8 2021 AT 2:00 PM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received an order for MOFFETT M8 55 NX truck mounted forklifts worth EUR 14.5 million from one of the leading home improvement companies in the US. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q2 order intake. The forklifts ordered will be delivered between October 2021 and February 2022.

All MOFFETT M8 NXs are delivered with connectivity enabled and premium access to HiConnect for two years. HiConnect Premium provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation, and condition that can be used to optimise performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime. The Premium subscription gives fleet managers access to operation and operator performance data, individual site visits, service alerts and equipment history.

“MOFFETT's continued commitment to product development and advancements in the digital space helped to secure this order and strengthen our long standing partnership with one of the US’ leading home improvement companies. They deliver both heavy and high value products to customers across the US in challenging job sites and ever changing conditions. We’re very proud that MOFFETT makes it possible to fulfill their delivery promises to customers,” says Bob Bobroski, Director, Strategic Accounts & Dealer Management, Hiab.

“MOFFETT is the original and the global leading truck mounted forklift brand. This repeat order is further proof that MOFFETT delivers productivity and reliability to our customers that keep everyday life moving,” says Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, MOFFETT Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab.

MOFFETT M8 NX truck mounted forklifts can transfer heavy loads quickly and safely, even across challenging terrain. While the M8 NX is incredibly powerful, it is still compact enough to be carried on a wide variety of truck and trailer classes. All MOFFETTs are compliant with Tier 4 emission standards in North America & Canada and European Stage V regulations.


Further information:

Bob Bobroski, Director, Strategic Accounts & Dealer Management, Hiab, m: +1 419 467 5907, bob.bobroski@hiab.com

Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, MOFFETT Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab, m: +49 172 418 9838, jann.hansen@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare service, the award-winning HiVision crane operating system, or the HiConnect platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

