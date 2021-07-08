checkAd

Laredo Petroleum Provides Second-Quarter 2021 Operational Update and Revised 2021 Capital Budget and Production Guidance

TULSA, OK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today provided preliminary production results and an operational update for the second quarter of 2021 and its revised capital budget and production guidance for full-year 2021 in association with the closing of the acquisition of the Howard County leasehold of Sabalo Energy, LLC ("Sabalo") and the divestiture of legacy proved developed producing reserves.

Second-Quarter 2021 Operational Update
In the second quarter of 2021, Laredo produced approximately 85.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day, including oil production of approximately 26.4 thousand barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"), growing both total and oil production by 9% versus first-quarter 2021.

In mid-to-late June, the Company’s production operations in Howard County were impacted by a combination of delayed third-party connections to tank batteries, downtime at third-party facilities due to weather-related events and lost power in the field. For approximately 10 days, Laredo chose to curtail production to minimize flaring rather than continue producing crude oil at maximum rates and flaring excessive amounts of wet gas. Laredo estimates that the curtailments and shut-ins reduced second-quarter 2021 total production by approximately 900 BOE per day, including approximately 700 BOPD of oil production. The midstream infrastructure and field electrical issues have been addressed and production operations in Howard County have returned to normal.

Incurred capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2021 were approximately $100 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and a $10 million leasehold expenditure. Laredo completed 16 wells during second-quarter 2021, three more than anticipated, as reductions in the time to drill and complete wells pulled activity from the third quarter of 2021 into the second quarter. The 13-well Davis package was put on production during the second half of the quarter and the three additional completions are part of the 12-well West package, with the remaining nine wells in the West package expected to begin flowing back during the third quarter of 2021.

