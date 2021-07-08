Enento Group upgrades its net sales outlook for 2021

Enento Group Plc upgrades its net sales outlook for 2021, driven by the strong development in the second quarter. Net sales is expected to grow in 2021 in accordance with the long-term target range (5-10%), exceeding the mid-point of that range. In its previous future outlook, Enento Group has expected the net sales growth rate to be in the long-term target range (5-10%) but somewhat lower than the mid-point of the target range. The improved outlook is primarily due to the better-than-expected volume growth in the consumer information services in the Swedish market during the second quarter.

In terms of EBITDA margin and investments, the future outlook remains unchanged.

Updated 2021 outlook

Net Sales: Enento Group expects its net sales growth in 2021 to be in the long-term target range (5-10%), exceeding the mid-point of that range.

EBITDA: Enento Group expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to improve somewhat in 2021 compared to previous year.

Capital Expenditure: Enento Group expects its capitalised product development and software expenses in 2021 to exceed the previous year’s level.

The Outlook assumes that exchange rates remain approximately on the same level as in the first half of 2021.

Previously published 2021 outlook

Net Sales: Enento Group expects its net sales growth in 2021 to be in the long-term target range (5-10%) but somewhat lower than the mid-point of the target range.

EBITDA: Enento Group expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to improve somewhat in 2021 compared to previous year.

Capital Expenditure: Enento Group expects its capitalised product development and software expenses in 2021 to exceed the previous year’s level.

The Outlook is based on the assumption that exchange rates remain at the current level.

Enento Group publishes the Half Year Financial Report 2021 on 21 July 2021 at 12.00, webcast and conference call at 2.00 p.m.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.