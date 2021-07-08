VBL Therapeutics Appoints Alison Finger and Michael Rice to its Board of Directors
TEL AVIV, Israel, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced the appointments of Alison Finger and Michael Rice to its Board of Directors, effective July 7,
2021. Professor Ruth Arnon has stepped down from her role as a member of VBL’s Board of Directors, effective July 6, 2021. She will continue her engagement with VBL as a scientific consultant and a
member of its Scientific Advisory Board.
“We are pleased to welcome Alison and Michael as the newest members of our Board of Directors,” said Bennett Shapiro, M.D., Chairman of VBL’s Board of Directors. “Alison’s extensive experience commercializing products globally at bluebird bio and Bristol-Myers Squibb and Michael’s expertise in healthcare capital markets will be invaluable to us as we approach disclosure of topline data from the OVAL clinical trial of VB-111 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and, if successful, planning and execution of our strategic and operational objectives to bring VB-111 to patients who would benefit from it. We also owe a debt of gratitude to Prof. Ruth Arnon for her significant contributions to our development over 14 years of dedicated service on the Board."
About Alison Finger
Ms. Finger has nearly three decades of biotech and pharmaceutical leadership experience building and optimizing brands and portfolios in the areas of genetic medicine, cell therapy, oncology, neurology, virology and metabolics. She has commercialized products in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other geographies. Most recently, Ms. Finger was Chief Commercial Officer at bluebird bio (bluebird), where she built the commercial infrastructure for Europe and the U.S. in advance of bluebird’s first gene and cell therapy product launches. Prior to bluebird, Ms. Finger spent 21 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) leading the hematology/oncology, neurology, and virology franchises. In these roles, she led portfolio planning, brand and franchise commercial strategy, and supported Research and Development and Corporate Business Development decisions. Ms. Finger also served as Managing Director of BMS Australia/New Zealand and has managed country, regional, and global P&Ls. Previously, she was chair of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Gene Therapy Section and served on the Executive Board of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Foundation. She also was a member of the board for The Medicines Australia Industry Association, and a member of the Pharmaceutical Strategic Working Group for the Australia Senator for Industry and Innovation. Ms. Finger earned her B.A. from St. Lawrence University and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
0 Kommentare