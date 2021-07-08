VBL Therapeutics Appoints Alison Finger and Michael Rice to its Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced the appointments of Alison Finger and Michael Rice to its Board of Directors, effective July 7, 2021. Professor Ruth Arnon has stepped down from her role as a member of VBL’s Board of Directors, effective July 6, 2021. She will continue her engagement with VBL as a scientific consultant and a member of its Scientific Advisory Board.



“We are pleased to welcome Alison and Michael as the newest members of our Board of Directors,” said Bennett Shapiro, M.D., Chairman of VBL’s Board of Directors. “Alison’s extensive experience commercializing products globally at bluebird bio and Bristol-Myers Squibb and Michael’s expertise in healthcare capital markets will be invaluable to us as we approach disclosure of topline data from the OVAL clinical trial of VB-111 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and, if successful, planning and execution of our strategic and operational objectives to bring VB-111 to patients who would benefit from it. We also owe a debt of gratitude to Prof. Ruth Arnon for her significant contributions to our development over 14 years of dedicated service on the Board."