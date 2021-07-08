Paramount Announces Positive Assay Results From Geotechnical Drill Holes With the Potential to Reclassify Waste Rock as Ore

The two holes were initially drilled as part of the geotechnical program for alignment and to support the design of the portal and decline access to the mine. Both holes were drilled outside the boundaries of the current underground reserve, in areas considered as waste rock (see image below).

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that assay results from two new core holes at the Company’s proposed high grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon drilled outside the mineral reserve area indicate the potential for additional economic material.

Drill hole GM19-37 was designed to acquire data related to ground conditions in proximity to the underground decline spiral as well as to provide ground water and permeability data. The hole was drilled to a depth of 831 ft. returning gold grades up to 2.56 g/T. Overall, this hole intersected a true width of 675 ft. grading an average of 0.4 g/T gold and 1.8 g/T Ag.

Drill hole GM19-38 was drilled at the proposed portal location and intercepted gold mineralization of up to 0.98 g/T of gold. The hole was drilled to 100 ft. and intersected a zone of 29 ft. grading 0.6 g/T gold beginning at a depth of 71 ft.

Paramount’s COO Glen van Treek commented, “The significance of these assays is that material with sufficient grade will be stockpiled separately and sent to the mill, rather than being classified as waste, thereby improving overall project economics.”

Based on the September 2020 Feasibility Study, projected processing costs are $28 per ton, suggesting that at current gold prices, any material with grades over 0.55 g/T previously classified as waste, but that needs to be extracted as part of the current mine plan, will be sent to the mill for processing.

“As we approach a construction decision, the updated reserves will be included in a final mine plan accounting for short-term gold and silver prices at that time,” van Treek added.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Exploration activities at Grassy Mountain are being conducted by wholly-owned subsidiary Calico Resources USA Corp. personnel under the supervision of Michael McGinnis (CPG 10914) Project Manager and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved this release. An ongoing quality control/quality assurance protocol is being employed for the program including blank, duplicate and reference standards in every batch of assays.