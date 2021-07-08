checkAd

F-Secure to publish January–June 2021 Half-year Financial Report on 15 July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 8 July 2021, at 14.00 EEST

F-Secure to publish January–June 2021 Half-year Financial Report on 15 July 2021

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2021 on Thursday, 15 July 2021 at approximately 08.00 EEST.

F-Secure’s CEO, Juhani Hintikka, and CFO, Eriikka Söderström, will present the results in a webcast starting at 14.00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2021-07-15-fsecureinterimreportq2. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following F-Secure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

F-Secure to publish January–June 2021 Half-year Financial Report on 15 July 2021 F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 8 July 2021, at 14.00 EEST F-Secure to publish January–June 2021 Half-year Financial Report on 15 July 2021 F-Secure Corporation will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2021 on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient ...
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Eos Energy Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus