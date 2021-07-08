Microbix Presenting Product Results to Industry

The first abstract poster presentation is titled “ Advanced SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein swab-based formulation for use as cross-platform EQA sample and as a prospective Quality Control .” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s novel, innovative, and proprietary REDxFLOQ, PROCEEDxFLOQ, and white-label SARS-CoV-2 Ag Swab Positive formulations that can be used to help ensure the accuracy of rapid “antigen-based” screening tests for COVID-19 disease. The results demonstrate that these Microbix QAPs are compatible with 32 widely-used COVID-19 antigen tests, including those from the world’s most prominent diagnostics companies.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. ( TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix ), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has been invited to present about the performance of its COVID-19 test quality assessment products ( QAPs ) at “ECCMID 2021” the 31st annual congress organized by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, taking place in virtual format July 9-12, 2021.

The second abstract poster presentation is titled “ Novel neutralizing anti-S1 SARS-CoV-2 human monoclonal antibody formulation for use as a cross-platform EQA sample and prospective quality controls .” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s pending QAPs to support the accuracy of tests for the presence and extent to which patients have developed protective and neutralizing antibodies to the virus causing COVID-19 disease, as a result of either vaccination or prior infection. The results demonstrate that these newly-created QAPs are compatible with four leading commercially-available COVID-19 S-Protein based neutralizing antibody “serology” tests, and do not have any cross-reactivity with two commercially-available COVID-19 N-Protein general “serology” tests.

Such results continue to demonstrate how Microbix is addressing the need for workflow controls to effectively support the quality objectives of all forms of testing relating to the pandemic, and with its QAPs portfolio now comprising more than 70 distinct products across multiple categories of infectious disease.

The abstract presentations were co-authored by ten members of Microbix’s product development (R&D), operating, and customer support teams, led by Pavel Zhelev, Director of Product Management (QAPs) and Dr. Amer Alagic, Director of R&D. The posters detail the performance results of the QAPs in a complete and succinct fashion. Both posters will be made available on the company website, https://microbix.com, upon their presentation at ECCMID 2021 and they include Microbix’s thankful acknowledgement of seventeen collaborator organizations in Canada and around the world.