checkAd

Microbix Presenting Product Results to Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Two Abstracts Reporting on Cross-Platform Utility of Antigen & Serological QAPs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has been invited to present about the performance of its COVID-19 test quality assessment products (QAPs) at “ECCMID 2021” the 31st annual congress organized by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, taking place in virtual format July 9-12, 2021.

The first abstract poster presentation is titled “Advanced SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein swab-based formulation for use as cross-platform EQA sample and as a prospective Quality Control.” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s novel, innovative, and proprietary REDxFLOQ, PROCEEDxFLOQ, and white-label SARS-CoV-2 Ag Swab Positive formulations that can be used to help ensure the accuracy of rapid “antigen-based” screening tests for COVID-19 disease. The results demonstrate that these Microbix QAPs are compatible with 32 widely-used COVID-19 antigen tests, including those from the world’s most prominent diagnostics companies.

The second abstract poster presentation is titled “Novel neutralizing anti-S1 SARS-CoV-2 human monoclonal antibody formulation for use as a cross-platform EQA sample and prospective quality controls.” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s pending QAPs to support the accuracy of tests for the presence and extent to which patients have developed protective and neutralizing antibodies to the virus causing COVID-19 disease, as a result of either vaccination or prior infection. The results demonstrate that these newly-created QAPs are compatible with four leading commercially-available COVID-19 S-Protein based neutralizing antibody “serology” tests, and do not have any cross-reactivity with two commercially-available COVID-19 N-Protein general “serology” tests.

Such results continue to demonstrate how Microbix is addressing the need for workflow controls to effectively support the quality objectives of all forms of testing relating to the pandemic, and with its QAPs portfolio now comprising more than 70 distinct products across multiple categories of infectious disease.

The abstract presentations were co-authored by ten members of Microbix’s product development (R&D), operating, and customer support teams, led by Pavel Zhelev, Director of Product Management (QAPs) and Dr. Amer Alagic, Director of R&D. The posters detail the performance results of the QAPs in a complete and succinct fashion. Both posters will be made available on the company website, https://microbix.com, upon their presentation at ECCMID 2021 and they include Microbix’s thankful acknowledgement of seventeen collaborator organizations in Canada and around the world.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microbix Presenting Product Results to Industry Two Abstracts Reporting on Cross-Platform Utility of Antigen & Serological QAPsMISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient ...
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Eos Energy Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus