Surface Oncology Appoints Denice Torres to Board of Directors

“I am thrilled to welcome Denice to the Surface board. She shares our commitment to bring transformational treatments to patients living with cancer,” said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer at Surface. “She is an insightful leader in biopharma, with significant experience in leading companies through critical growth periods. In addition, Denice is a dedicated agent for social change and a passionate advocate for underdogs in all walks of life, with a focus derived from her own inspiring personal story.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Denice Torres will join the company’s board of directors. Ms. Torres has over 25 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare across the consumer, biopharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

At Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Torres held several executive leadership positions, including president of McNeil Consumer Healthcare and president of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, CNS. She also served as chief strategy and transformation officer for the Medical Device division. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, she had a highly successful 14-year career at Eli Lilly where she led a number of US and global businesses. Ms. Torres was named Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Woman of the Year in 2015.

Ms. Torres has served on multiple boards and is currently a director of bluebird bio (BLUE), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and Resilience. She is chief executive officer of the Ignited Company, a change management firm in the healthcare industry, and founder of The Mentoring Place, a non-profit, volunteer-based platform that accelerates the professional advancement of women through free executive-level mentorship. She also hosts a popular podcast focused on providing career insights.

“I’m excited about the tremendous potential of Surface to deliver novel therapies for people with cancer. The company has a talented leadership team and super-engaged employee base that has become the basis for a best-in-class culture,” said Ms. Torres. “From a clinical perspective, the early clinical data speak to the powerful promise of their approach. I am thrilled to contribute to the success of the company’s mission and vision.”