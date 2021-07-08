Upcoming First Advantage Webinars Explore Strategies for Screening Success

checkAd

ATLANTA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital
   
WHAT: Will present two upcoming webinars on strategies that support screening and hiring success in 2021.
   
WHEN: “Integration Best Practices: Considerations for Success” will take place on Thursday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET. 
   
  “Help Win the War on Talent: How to Fine Tune Your Driver Screening” will stream on Thursday, July 29.
   
With the world starting to emerge from the pandemic, many organizations are rethinking what success looks like on the other side of the global health crisis. During these two upcoming webinars, First Advantage will seek to provide guidance and explore actionable strategies to support those screening and hiring in 2021.

“Integration Best Practices: Considerations for Success”

On July 22, experts from First Advantage will share lessons learned from helping hundreds of organizations prepare and implement Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Application Programming Interface (API) integrations. This session will deliver valuable insights and tips from industry insiders, focusing on real-world planning, direction and success steps. Whether attendees have already completed an ATS or API integration with a background screener, are getting ready to make a change or want to expand their integration know-how, this webinar will offer practical how-to advice for novices and experts alike. Approved for one (1) continuing education credit hour from SHRM and HRCI.

“Help Win the War on Talent: How to Fine Tune Your Driver Screening”

While the events of the last year upended driver talent management, First Advantage customers were able to make adjustments and keep moving forward. On July 29, Mike Nizzi, Transportation Customer Success Vice President, and Chuck Lauer, Strategic Transportation Consultant for First Advantage, will join Transport Topics to examine what these organizations did to address and overcome the challenges of 2020. Nizzi and Lauer will discuss insights uncovered from First Advantage’s review of 75 million screens across all industries and consider strategies that drove success, particularly for transportation background screening and drug testing.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. 

