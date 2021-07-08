AGTC to Host Virtual R&D Day on July 22, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

AGTC’s R&D Day will include a review of 12-month data from the highest dose groups in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), which the Company announced in May, and expanded analysis of the recently reported data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in achromatopsia (ACHM). The event also will include a discussion on light sensitivity and achromatopsia genetics, and an overview of the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, including the 21,000 square foot current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing and quality control facility being built in Florida.

“AGTC has seen highly encouraging 12-month data from our XLRP and ACHM clinical trials over the last two months, which gives us confidence in our abilities to execute the clinical and regulatory steps necessary to advance those therapies,” said Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC. “We look forward to taking a deeper dive into this data during our R&D Day and discussing preparations for late-stage development of our ACHM and XLRP candidates.”

AGTC R&D Day Agenda: