Ikena Oncology to Participate in Targeted Oncology Panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

08.07.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

BOSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA), a targeted oncology company focused on developing therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer, today announced that Dr. Mark Manfredi, CEO of Ikena Oncology, will participate in a panel discussing next-generation approaches to targeted oncology at the upcoming virtual William Blair Biotech Focus Conference.

Details on the panel webcast can be found below.

        Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021
        Time: 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. ET
        Webcast Link: Register

The panel will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.ikenaoncology.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Ikena is advancing five programs that include four product candidates in either clinical development or IND-enabling studies: IK-930, a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway; an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an AHR antagonist; IK-412, a kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an EP4 receptor antagonist. Ikena has entered into a global strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for its IK-175 and IK-412 programs. To learn more visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Gwen Schanker
LifeSci Communications
gschanker@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact:
Rebecca Cohen
Ikena Oncology
rcohen@ikenaoncology.com





