StorageVault to Acquire 2 GTA Storage Locations for $11.1 Million

Purchase Price and Payment The aggregate purchase price is $11,122,000, subject to adjustments, and is payable by the issuance of an aggregate of up to approximately $4,250,000 of StorageVault common shares based on an agreed upon VWAP ending two days prior to closing, with the remainder of the aggregate purchase price being paid with funds on hand and mortgage financing.

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault ”) ( SVI-TSX-V ) has agreed to acquire 2 GTA stores from 2 vendor groups (collectively, the “ Vendors ”) for an aggregate purchase price of $11,122,000, subject to customary adjustments (the “ Acquisitions ”). Both Acquisitions are arm’s length. It is anticipated that the Acquisitions will close in Q3 2021.

Conditions Precedent to the Acquisitions

The obligations of StorageVault to complete the Acquisitions are subject to conditions including, but not limited to: satisfactory due diligence and satisfactory environmental site assessment reports. The obligations of both StorageVault and the Vendors to complete the closing of the Acquisitions are subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and include acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Neither of the two Vendor group Acquisitions are conditional or contingent on the completion of the other Acquisition.

Other Information

There can be no assurance that the Acquisitions will be completed as proposed or at all. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisitions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No new insiders will be created, nor will any change of control occur, as a result of the ‎Acquisitions. ‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 222 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 182 of these locations plus over 4,400 portable storage units representing over 10.1 million rentable square feet on over 600 acres of land. StorageVault also provides professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

