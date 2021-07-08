checkAd

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces a Voluntary Sale Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC) (collectively “Brookfield Infrastructure”) today announced they are initiating a voluntary sale program (the “Program”) through which eligible holders of BIP limited partnership units and/or BIPC class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (collectively the “Odd Lot Securities”) may conveniently sell their Odd Lot Securities. The program benefits securityholders who held fewer than 100 Odd Lot Securities, as of July 7, 2021, being the record date in respect of the Program, and want to sell their Odd Lot Securities without paying brokerage commissions, thereby avoiding having to incur fees that could represent a material percentage of their proceeds. Additionally, the Program should permit any interested holder of Odd Lot Securities on the record date (July 7, 2021) and who does not have a brokerage account the ability to sell their Odd Lot Securities without the cost and inconvenience of opening such an account.

Registered and beneficial holders of Odd Lot Securities as of the record date are able to participate. The program will run until September 30, 2021, unless otherwise extended, and will operate through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) in compliance with the NYSE and TSX policies of Odd Lot Selling and Purchase Arrangements.

Brookfield Infrastructure has arranged for Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited and Georgeson LLC (“Computershare”) to manage the Program. Questions regarding the Program should be directed to Computershare by calling toll free:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada:         (North America) +1 866 302 7102
(International) +1 514 982 7458
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited (Australia) 1300 034 142
Georgeson LLC (US) + 1 855 641 0884

An information booklet with details about how to participate in the Program will be mailed to eligible holders on or about July 15, 2021, following which securityholders can tender their Odd Lot Securities online by visiting www.oddlotsaleprogram.com and using their unique system generated account code and control code on page 1 of the Letter of Transmittal.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction. Brookfield Infrastructure is not offering to purchase Odd Lot Securities from participants. Brookfield Infrastructure is not making any recommendation as it relates to holding or selling Odd Lot Securities, and is not making any representation as to the price which may be realized on the sale of Odd Lot Securities under the Program. Eligible securityholders may wish to obtain advice from their broker or financial advisor as to the advisability of participating in the Program. The tax consequences for each participant in the Program may vary. Brookfield Infrastructure and Computershare make no representations with respect to the tax consequences for a particular participant. It is recommended that each holder of Odd Lot Securities consult their personal tax advisor as to the consequences to them of a sale under the program. Participation in the program is voluntary.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com 		Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email: kate.white@brookfield.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces a Voluntary Sale Program BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC) (collectively “Brookfield Infrastructure”) today announced they …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient ...
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Eos Energy Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus