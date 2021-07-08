checkAd

XPO Logistics Introduces Major New Benefits for Driver Trainees

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Students receive full compensation and benefits during seven-week training, in addition to 100% paid tuition

GREENWICH, Conn. , July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has unveiled a roster of new benefits for participants in its driver training programs, effective immediately. XPO, a top three less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier in North America, has been providing professional driver training nationally for more than 35 years.

The company’s recent enhancements to student compensation and training options are designed to provide industry-best career paths, with access to schools in approximately 30 states and the flexibility to arrange local attendance. XPO driver trainees realize substantial value, including:

  • Comprehensive training in just seven weeks: five weeks of professional classroom instruction and two weeks of on-the-job experience with a mentor in the cab

  • Free tuition and a guaranteed wage paid for all 180 hours of classroom instruction and on-the-job training — a $10,000 value — plus the opportunity for paid dock work during the course of the program

  • A generous benefits package from day one of training, including full health insurance (medical, dental and vision), 401(k), life insurance, disability and more

  • An XPO job offer for students who successfully complete the program requirements

  • An accelerated compensation path for driver graduates in 85 US markets, ensuring a top pay rate after just one year of CDL-A experience

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, “Our recent investments in LTL training will give more students an edge in becoming highly skilled drivers. We welcome all applicants with an interest in driving for XPO as an industry leader, including our non-driver employees who want to pursue a career behind the wheel.”

XPO trains over 700 student drivers on average each year, and expects to grow the number of graduates in 2021. The company is currently hiring to fill open positions for over 2,000 LTL drivers and dockworkers for its national service center network. Job opportunities and driver school openings can be found online at the XPO’s Careers Site.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc. 
Joe Checkler 
+1-203-423-2098 
joe.checkler@xpo.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Introduces Major New Benefits for Driver Trainees Students receive full compensation and benefits during seven-week training, in addition to 100% paid tuitionGREENWICH, Conn. , July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World's Most Efficient ...
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Eos Energy Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus