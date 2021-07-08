checkAd

Phyto Extractions' RV Visits Retailers in Cross-Country Tour

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021   

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™, "Phyto" or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Phyto Extractions™' is known for its iconic concentrate product - Shatter and brand success as it was built during the legacy or "grey" market era. Shatter is Phyto's newest product line to launch in the Canadian medical and adult-use markets, hitting shelves first in BC in D Bubba and Pink Kush varieties with single-source starting material provided by a local licensed cultivator.

Available in three high THC potency strains including: Blue Gorilla OG, Pink Kush and D Bubba, all Phyto Extractions™ shatter is extracted and processed in a controlled laboratory environment to prevent contaminants, living up to the brand's promise of offering products that are free of additives and synthetic fillers. The initial quantities purchased by the BCLDB sold out in two days in British Columbia.

In October, 2020 Phyto Extractions™' marketing & sales team initiated a project with the intention of building relationships and offering support to licensed cannabis retailers across the country. With successful grassroots marketing strategies and community-building during the brand's legacy market era, and with many retailers facing lockdown restrictions impacting their businesses, the team set out on a cross-country RV tour to bring product knowledge directly to retail managers and budtenders in a safe way, respecting all provincial guidelines along the journey. During the RV's first run, Phyto's sales team visited 158 licensed cannabis retailers from British Columbia to Ontario.

This summer, as Phyto Extractions™' shatter SKUs hit shelves in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and soon to launch in Alberta and Ontario, Phyto's team embarked on its second RV tour, named "The Shatter Run", this time leaving from Ontario en-route back to its home-base in BC. The tour commenced on June 21 and visited Shiny Bud retail locations from Toronto to Windsor where the team was interviewed for a podcast hosted by Mike Elkin aka TheCannaBrokr. From there, the Shatter Run continued by visiting retailers around Ontario and activating outside of Sessions locations in Waterloo, Windsor, Sarnia, Aurora, Wasaga and Timmins.

