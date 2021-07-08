Phyto Extractions' RV Visits Retailers in Cross-Country Tour

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™, "Phyto" or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to …

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™, "Phyto" or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Phyto Extractions™' is known for its iconic concentrate product - Shatter and brand success as it was built during the legacy or "grey" market era. Shatter is Phyto's newest product line to launch in the Canadian medical and adult-use markets, hitting shelves first in BC in D Bubba and Pink Kush varieties with single-source starting material provided by a local licensed cultivator. Available in three high THC potency strains including: Blue Gorilla OG, Pink Kush and D Bubba, all Phyto Extractions™ shatter is extracted and processed in a controlled laboratory environment to prevent contaminants, living up to the brand's promise of offering products that are free of additives and synthetic fillers. The initial quantities purchased by the BCLDB sold out in two days in British Columbia.