Enento Lifts Full-Year Sales Outlook; Keeps EBITDA Margin Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
08.07.2021, 13:02  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Enento 2021 net sales growth now seen exceeding mid-point of 5-10% range, while previously it was seen lower than the mid-point.Enento says improved outlook due to the better-than-expected volume growth in the consumer information …

  • (PLX AI) – Enento 2021 net sales growth now seen exceeding mid-point of 5-10% range, while previously it was seen lower than the mid-point.
  • Enento says improved outlook due to the better-than-expected volume growth in the consumer information services in Sweden in Q2
  • Enento adj. EBITDA margin outlook unchanged; still seen to improve somewhat in 2021 compared to previous year
