Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Enento Lifts Full-Year Sales Outlook; Keeps EBITDA Margin Unchanged (PLX AI) – Enento 2021 net sales growth now seen exceeding mid-point of 5-10% range, while previously it was seen lower than the mid-point.Enento says improved outlook due to the better-than-expected volume growth in the consumer information …



