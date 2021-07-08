Enento Lifts Full-Year Sales Outlook; Keeps EBITDA Margin Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Enento 2021 net sales growth now seen exceeding mid-point of 5-10% range, while previously it was seen lower than the mid-point.
- Enento says improved outlook due to the better-than-expected volume growth in the consumer information services in Sweden in Q2
- Enento adj. EBITDA margin outlook unchanged; still seen to improve somewhat in 2021 compared to previous year
