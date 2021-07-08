Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the Company’s partner in China has enrolled the first patient in a Phase 3 trial for OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, a novel IV analgesic approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.

“We are committed to delivering OLINVYK to patients and healthcare providers in need of alternative acute pain treatment options, both through our ongoing launch in the U.S. as well as our global partnerships,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “I am pleased that Nhwa has reached this important clinical development milestone, and we look forward to supporting their efforts to secure regulatory approval of OLINVYK in China.”

This is a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled study that will enroll approximately 160 patients following abdominal surgery. The study includes an OLINVYK arm and an IV morphine positive control arm. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of responders to study medication based on their pain numeric rating scale (NRS) at the end of the randomized 24-hour treatment period. Safety and tolerability will be assessed by respiratory depression adverse events (AEs), sedation AEs, the use of rescue antiemetics, clinician- and patient-reported satisfaction, and other measures. The study was developed based on feedback from the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Following study completion, Nhwa expects to have sufficient clinical data, accompanied by Trevena’s existing clinical data, to submit OLINVYK for regulatory approval in China.

About OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection

OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and doses greater than 3 mg should not be administered. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.