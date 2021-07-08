Pluristem Brings ARDS Associated with COVID-19 Phase II Studies to Clinical Readout

The company will analyze data based on patients enrolled to date in COVID-19 Phase II studies in U.S., Europe and Israel





HAIFA, Israel, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI) (the “Company”), a leading biotechnology company announced today that it is bringing its Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19 Phase II studies to clinical readout. The Company’s COVID-19 program included over 100 patients across two Phase II studies in the U.S., Europe and Israel, and in compassionate use and expanded access programs in the U.S. and Israel. The analysis will be based on 89 patients enrolled in the previously announced two Phase II studies, which investigated the safety and efficacy of Pluristem’s PLX cells as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases complicated by ARDS.

This decision comes in response to COVID-19’s evolution as a disease, as well as changes in the standard of care and a decline in the most severe cases. For the same reason, the Company will not pursue plans announced in December 2020 to expand Pluristem’s COVID-19 program to Mexico in collaboration with Innovare R&D. Pluristem expects to announce the topline results of the readout during the fourth quarter of 2021.